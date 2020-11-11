Video: A Bigger Place for MOE

Everyone wishes that their sons learn and thrive in yeshiva. Some of klal yisroel children however need a unique yeshiva…

A yeshiva where the Rabbeim welcome the talmidim into their homes, and into their lives.

A yeshiva where the rabbeim understands each boy’s personal struggle and challenge them to face and overcome them.

A yeshiva where each boy developed life-long friendships with his rabbeim and peers, and grow together as a family.

For these children of Klall Yisroel, there is Mesivta of Eatontown.

14 Years ago, Rabbi Sender Y. Kaszirer set out on a mission to provide a regular yeshiva structure for every single boy in klal yisroel who needs it. The boys who come into MOE are not ready for the rigors of a regular yeshiva, but they crave the structure and the security of a yeshiva.

The Rabbeim of MOE understand each boy and give them their space while challenging them to see their own strengths and celebrate their accomplishments. When a talmid enters MOE, he becomes part of his rebbi’s family, spending Shabbos and yomtov with him, and living yiddishkeit with his rebbe at his side 24 hours a day.

The result is a renewed talmid, confident and happy, ready for tomorrow’s challenge.

MOE’s talmidim see tremendous growth within themselves, and many have moved on to learn in yeshivos in Eretz Yisroel, and have built families of their own.

But now, MOE needs your help.

MOE has outgrown its current building, and their new facility is under construction. The new facility will house an expanded beis medrash, proper classrooms, a dining room, and a rec center, and it will serve as a proper home for MOE’s family of 60 talmidim.

With the help of a few devoted individuals who have stepped up to TRIPLE every donation, MOE still needs to raise an additional $200,000 to continue our mission – to give every boy a yeshiva they LOVE!

Be part of the Movement. Don’t waste the MOmEnt!

Fuel The Moe-Mentum!

Please DONATE , and TRIPLE your impact

Please open your hearts to the talmidim and future talmidim of MOE.

They are not someone else’s boys. They are Klall Yisroel’s boys.