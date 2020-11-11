Georgia Will Recount All Votes In Presidential Race By Hand

10

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday his state will conduct a manual hand recount of all ballots cast in the presidential race in the state, as he faces growing pressure from fellow Georgia Republicans over accusations of voting irregularities and mismanagement of the state’s elections.

“This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once,” Raffensperger said at a press conference. “It will be a heavy lift.”

He said the presidential contest will undergo a risk-limiting audit, which requires a full by-hand recount in each of Georgia’s 159 counties.

Ninety-seven counties in the state have sent in final numbers to the state, Raffensperger said, and the current margin of votes between President-elect Biden and President Trump is 14,111. He vowed that his office has been investigating, and will continue to investigate, all instances of voting irregularities.

“Every legal vote will count,” he said.

  1. And since no recount in the modern history of the US has ever shifted more than a few hundred votes, and there is ZERO evidence of actual, systematic, voter fraud, we will get to announce AGAIN that Trump is a loser. Shkoyach!
    Since this publication is so dedicated to perpetuating the lie of voter fraud, I’m sure you’ll chip in to reimburse the tax payers of Georgia for the cost of this waste of time? Right?

  4. OrechDin ,
    That did not stop the Democrats from hounding Trump for Russian Collusion, Although there was ZERO proof that any Russian meddling was afoot, tens of millions was spent on that witch hunt.

    Interesting that 4 short years ago, without any proof, the Democrats were shouting voter fraud. It seems that since that time, it became impossible to have any large scale fraud in the system.

  6. Above commentors 1-3 seem all too excited to Dump Trump the sleeze and to take on the wholly ehrlich Democrats who only mean the best for our country, our way of life, get the best judges in and for Israel. Good luck to you all. Time to get your eyes checked cuz you very, very near-sighted.

  9. Unless Trump feels confident that recounting will change the results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona – he is wasting his time and risking a backlash that will give the Democrats control of the Congress. Those states were very close, and the “new” voting system based on mailed in ballots makes it possible, but losing by a smaller margin doesn’t help and whining hurts him and his party.