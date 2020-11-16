Sara Schenirer Announces Expanded Degree Options for January

By: Shira Perlstein

Following record breaking enrollment in Fall 2020, Sara Schenirer announces an expanded set of undergraduate and graduate degree offerings for Spring 2021, which begins in January.

“Because of Covid-19, students are seeking an education in an environment that easily adapts to the ever changing realities on the ground” explains Rabbi Elazar Meisels, Dean of Sara Schenirer. “Our vast experience in online teaching makes it possible for us to offer maximum flexibility in terms of in-class and/or online learning. Students know that they’ll be safe, yet their education will still be top notch.”

To help students learn about their options, an ONLINE Open House is planned for Monday and Wednesday evenings, November 16th and 18th at 8 PM. Click here to register.

Rabbi Meisels shares that although historically Sara Schenirer has limited the degree programs offered in the spring semester, the increased interest in their programs made it necessary to expand the options.

“At the undergraduate level, students can join our BA in Psychology, an exceptionally versatile yet rigorous degree that is widely respected and accepted everywhere. They can also join our BS in Accounting program, and the BBA in Business Administration,” shares Mrs. Basie Flaumenhaft, director of the accounting and business programs.

“These degree programs are proving increasingly popular because students appreciate the fact that the program is entirely online, tailored to their hectic schedules, and very much designed with their needs in mind. Their professors are outstanding, and they work with our students to ensure their success. Eligible students can apply for FAFSA and receive significant financial assistance towards the degree.”

At the graduate level, we are also expanding our Spring options,” says Mrs. Batsheva Shonek, Director.

“We’ve always offered our MS ED in Education and Special Education in the Spring, but now we’re offering ABA and MSW programs as well. The interest in these programs are at an all-time high and we want to meet the needs of every student. All programs are offered either in-class or entirely online and are open to students wherever they may be.”

For many years, a frum student living outside the tri-state area had virtually no options to attend a frum degree program. Once Sara Schenirer developed their online model, this ceased to be an issue. Students from across the globe participate in live-online classes, and enjoy the same outstanding professors, warmth and exceptional student support as the in-class students. “I could not believe how engaging and rigorous the online program was,” shares Devorah, a Cleveland resident. “Mrs. Rivie Fishman, the director of the online program, knows every student and works tirelessly to ensure our success. My friends all felt likewise.”

To learn about your undergraduate options, click here to register for the ONLINE Open House on Monday November 16th at 8 PM. For graduate options, click here to register for the ONLINE Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 18th at 8 PM..





Sara Schenirer is not a college and does not offer degrees. Instead, it partners with outstanding local colleges to offer all degree programs. Their college partners include Concordia College NY, Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Manhattanville College, College of Mount St. Vincent, St. Peter’s University, and others.

“We choose our college partners very carefully,” shares Rabbi Meisels. “They must be culturally sensitive, affordable, and interested in accommodating the needs of the frum community. Everything must be done according to Torah and proper hashkafah and our college partners work with us closely to ensure these standards.”

Individuals who wish to learn more about these programs are invited to attend an ONLINE Open House this Monday and Wednesday evening, November 16th & 18th at 8:00 PM.

Each virtual open house will focus on a different program. The Monday, November 16th session will be dedicated to the undergraduate programs including BA in Psychology, BS in Accounting, and BBA in Business Administration. The Wednesday, November 18th, session, will be devoted to the graduate programs including MS ED, ABA, and MSW programs.

Pre-registration is required. To register for one or both of the Open House sessions, please click here to register through our website, or email [email protected] and indicate which session/s you would like to attend.

All attendees of the Open House will also receive a $50 voucher good towards their application fee to Sara Schenirer.