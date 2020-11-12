Hevron is coming to you! Buy In! Join the Live Broadcast TONIGHT at 8 PM EST

THE FUTURE IS IN YOUR HANDS…BUY IN!

Support Shavei Hevron!

Avraham Avinu purchased Mearat HaMachpela in Hevron, the birthplace of the Jewish Nation, for 400 Silver Shekels.

Now, we need you to buy in, too.

Every year, on Shabbat Chayei Sarah, thousands come to enjoy an inspiring and uplifting Shabbat by Mearat HaMachpela.

This year, you may not be able to be with the avot physically, but you can still join us in spirit and online.

This year, Hevron is coming to YOU! This year, you will be able to experience the special spirit of Shabbat Chayei Sarah in your homes through a live broadcast from Hevron – the Yeshiva and the Meara.

Your “buy in” with Yeshiva Shavei Hevron is a direct investment in Torah Learning and Mesirut Nefesh on behalf of Am Yisrael.

We need you. More than ever, Hevron and the Yeshiva Shavei Hevron needs YOU!

Shavei Hevron has suffered financially due to the present economic state of the world in the wake of the pandemic. The absence of our annual visitors is a huge loss to our city, our people, and our yeshiva.

Your partnership today is a vital source of support and helps us tremendously.

Join our celebration. Partner with us. Partner with Avraham Avinu.

Buy in generously with Yeshiva Shavei Hevron. Thank you!