Video+Links: “The Magic of R’ Eli Stefansky” and the Global Phenomena that is his Daf Yomi Shiurim

Welcome to the #1 source to join the Daf Yomi Experience with R’ Eli Stefansky

MASECHES PESACHIM is starting MONDAY! Start now and finish Pesachim before Pesach! See why this is the fastest growing shiur in the world.

To receive the 8 Minute Daf daily via WhatsApp , CLICK HERE

FULL SHIUR LINKS

To Watch and Subscribe to the Full Shiur via YouTube CLICK HERE

To Receive the Full Shiur Daily links via Whatsapp, CLICK HERE

To join LIVE ZOOM SIYUM ON SHABBOS ON SUNDAY @1PM NY TIME click here http://tinyurl.com/MDYzoom

You can see past shiurim and sign up at www.8minutedaf.com

To Join the TWICE DAILY LIVE ZOOM FULL SHIUR, see image below OR CLICK HERE> http://tinyurl.com/MDYzoom