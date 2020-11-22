Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 14 – Great Jewish Journeys with Rabbi Moshe Bamberger

The newest episode of Inside ArtScroll features Rabbi Moshe Bamberger, a respected scholar and educator, who has enthralled thousands of readers with his books on Great Jewish Letters, Speeches, Photographs, Classics, and Artifacts. Now, in his latest book, just released this week, he uses his rare talent of capturing a person, an era, or a historical event through a brief story or evocative photograph, to bring to life the greatest people and epochs of Jewish history. Great Jewish Journeys – a spiritual travel guide to kivrei tzaddikim and Torah landmarks around the world – includes hundreds of photographs, artifacts, postcards and artwork. It provides fascinating facts and stories about each destination. Rabbi Bamberger discusses his experiences during his formative years and his authorship of bestselling books. Purchase his brand new book HERE.

