Chart the Course of your Son’s Future

A boy’s transition to the formative Mesivta years is a critical juncture in his development. We cordially invite you to join fellow 8th grade parents for an up-close glimpse of the Yeshiva Ohavei Torah experience.

Come learn more about the Yeshiva that has positioned hundreds of graduates, over the past twenty years, for success in whatever path they choose to pursue in life. Meet the people behind the unique chinuch model that nurtures each talmid’s individuality, self-confidence and ambition. Experience the environment of Simchas Hachaim that celebrates achievement and instills in each talmid an individual, unrelenting pursuit of excellence.