Video: Balas Teshuvah Getting Married Without any Family Support

Jewish brothers and sisters,

My family boycotted me because I chose to become religious and follow the Torah. Now I am all alone without family support!

I am broken and distressed.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

However, Hashem’s mercy is endless, and he sent me a righteous bochur with whom I will marry and forge a new life.

I beg of you: please help me pay for my chasuna. I do not have ANYONE to ask for assistance. One cannot imagine the problems that I have faced adapting to a frum lifestyle.

Please strengthen me and contribute to my fund so that I could get married with happiness and tranquility. You will be helping me, a poor bride with no family members to rely on.

Hashem who dwells in heaven should answer your tefilos and fulfil all your desires.

Bezras Hashem I will daven for all who send in their names and request on the day of my chasuna.

With sincerity,

Yael.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!



