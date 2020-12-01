A Message for Orlando Visitors:

You’ve come to Orlando and stayed in places like Reunion, Encore, Solara, Solterra, and Champions Gate.

OTA has been so happy to help you to find villas near minyanim, Kasher your homes, put up Eruvin, provide Minyanim and Sifrei Torah, siddurim etc.

If you needed a crockpot, urn, hot plate, pack n’ play, tables, chairs, and an extra freezer we were glad to be able to provide them for you!

A trip to the Theme Parks, Universal, or Sea World, we helped with those too and we can’t wait to help you again on your next trip to Orlando.

But, our main mission is to teach Torah to the children and families of Orlando and we need your help!

Today you have an opportunity to become a partner in this most precious endeavor. Please open your hearts and make a difference today! CLICK HERE