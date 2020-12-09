How a Local Entrepreneur is Helping Local Businesses Stay Alive

We’ve all heard the success stories of the Amazon side hustler turned full-time entrepreneur out of the comfort of their own home. We’ve read about the millions of dollars made over the last several years by the supportive wife or the ambitious father willing to give this new venture a shot. There is no denying the incredible success by those able to identify a product or two, source it, and sell it to thousands of customers.

But what about those who have seen their accounts wiped clean overnight? What about the long time sellers who, for some reason, had their accounts suspended or even revoked? What about the seller who lost thousands of dollars simply due to an FBA error?

Selling on Amazon isn’t always as easy and lucrative as it sounds. In the last month, thousands of Amazon sellers have reported having their Amazon accounts mysteriously suspended by the tech giant without reason. With over 1.7 million sellers on Amazon, account suspensions are certainly not a unique occurrence. However, sellers in recent weeks have gone vocal on social media decrying the unexplained crackdown by Amazon against their sellers. What’s not immediately clear is the specific reasoning for these suspensions. A well-known co-founder and chief operating officer of a large Amazon seller was quoted in Vox.com (Oct. 26, 2020) as saying, “With Amazon, you are guilty until proven innocent.” After receiving notification for account suspension, sellers are given few details and receive only generic emails from Amazon. No reasons. No suggestions, and most devastating, no clear path on how to get reactivated. Companies can go from thousands a day in sales, to zero sales in a moment’s time.

New Rain USA is an e-Commerce management company and partners with brands in virtually every industry category. New Rain was founded by Marc Bruh, a local Woodmere resident, who’s seen first hand the effects of recent Amazon shutdowns. “We have clients all around the world and recently we have spent an extraordinary amount of time helping brands create new labels in order to get them back up, reinstated and selling quickly”, says Marc. Marc relates that “we had a brand in Israel that was doing great sales and suddenly had their Amazon account suspended. Especially today, in the wake of the pandemic and economic challenges, having your business shut down indefinitely is catastrophic.” Marc has successfully built a company that offers complete e-Commerce management selling products on platforms like Amazon, Shopify, and others. “Because we have our own warehousing, shipping, fulfillment, 3PL, and private labels, we are able to help brands simplify their e-Commerce operations. With our specialty being brand management, we are also able to help brands get back up quickly by managing them under our seller account.”

With so many businesses affected by the global pandemic shutdown, online selling has become essential for brands and businesses to stay relevant and profitable. Early projections for e-Commerce are anticipating billions of dollars for continued growth, far surpassing the forecasted sales in traditional retail stores. “People are not only avoiding physical stores because of local regulations or fear of contracting Covid, but they are just acclimating to online shopping. It’s that simple. Consumer behavior has drastically changed,” said Chaim Deutsch, owner of a vegan snack food company in Brooklyn. “Six months ago we were not thinking about e-Commerce platforms like Amazon and Shopify but quickly realized that without an online shopping platform, we would be forced to shut our brand that we spent 5 years building.”





Marc has been involved with e-Commerce for over a decade and has carefully followed the dramatic shift towards online shopping. “We started this company to offer our knowledge and experience to help others be successful. Our team focuses on brands that are shut down or just not prepared for a full e-Commerce operation. New Rain has helped so many brands be successful and we get great satisfaction helping others in the community make a profit.” Hearing the devastating calls from Amazon sellers about their accounts being suspended, spurred Marc into action. “Hearing so many affected by these shutdowns, we strategized together how we could best help this Amazon community.”

With this in mind, Marc has decided to host a free webinar for all Amazon sellers . On December 17th at 12:30 PM, Marc, together with some of the New Rain USA team will be hosting a webinar featuring a local business owner who experienced first hand the effects of an Amazon shutdown. The webinar will also feature Amazon account managers and experts who will share their insights and tips into successful selling on Amazon and critical "how-to's" for navigating a shutdown.

