The Girl Who Blindly Put Her Whole Future In The Hands Of Strangers

“Incredible.”

That’s what many readers have commented as they scrolled upon a moving letter recently spotted on TheChesedFund.

In a most profound essay, Shira introduces herself as a 10 year old that’s been fighting cancer for more than three years.

“Right now, I am sitting in the children’s hospital. My parents don’t even know I am doing this. But sometimes when life throws you a rope, you have to grab on with all your might.”

Shira goes on to explain that although she has been receiving top-notch treatment, conventional treatments for childhood cancer have not brought her any success. She is now a candidate for an experimental treatment that could potentially save her life – except that it costs $30,000 and the health insurance in Israel will not cover it.

Already drowning in medical bills, Shira’s parents are at a loss as to how they will afford the treatment that their daughter’s future depends on. So the girl bravely decided to take matters into her own hands.

She has solely taken on the task of raising the funds.

“I am $30,000 away from everything. From being a normal kid. From going to school, from playing outside with my friends. From fulfilling my goal of becoming a nurse to help other sick kids just like me.”

The girl writes her crowdfunding page with a maturity beyond her years. As the weeks follow, fans of this little fighter will watch with bated breath to see if she will get a chance to live the beautiful life she’s fighting for.

