Do You Want to Bring The Daf to Life?

This week’s video, which is the second in the series, addresses some questions that you’ve probably come across on vacation at some point or another;

How can you kasher a barbecue grill in a non-kosher rental? Do you need a blowtorch?

Which method of kashering can you use that is both safe and halachically recommended?

What about an indoor commercial grill? Is there a way to kasher a piece of equipment like that?

Ki Heim Chayeinu has teamed up with Star-K to produce a series of videos exploring the practical halachos derived from the sugya of Hagalas Keilim, discussed in the recent Daf Lamed of Pesachim.

And now, as we approach the anniversary of The Siyum, we have teamed up with Star- K, under the guidance of R’ Moshe Heinemann shlita, to bring to you our all new “Ben Yomo” series. The goal here too, is to make Ki Heim Chayeinu a reality; to help you absorb Torah into your daily life; to live your learning.

