You’re running your business, putting your heart and energy into it. Often there’s so much going on that you don’t have the time, wherewithal or ability to step back, take stock and strategize on how to maximize the financial end of your operations or life.





With the BPO team, we’ll be doing your finances better than ever.

A solution was created to assist those looking for expert financial oversight throughout the year.





BPO, by Bernath & Rosenberg, can track and manage your personal and business finances, presenting key data to enable you to make educated financial decisions on a day-to-day basis, as well as plan for the future.





Sounds complex? It’s really not.

With BPO, this process is simplified. The BPO staff essentially becomes your “money brain” by providing financial support, analyzing the makeup of your business and evaluating performance. We address any or all financial administrative tasks, from bookkeeping to accounts payable to accounts receivable and more. As you grow, we grow with you. We deliver reporting, forecasting and outsourced CFO services. This allows you, as the business owner, to focus on running your business.

“BPO’s staff of CPAs, staff accountants and experienced bookkeepers, give insight into my company that I would not have otherwise,” said a client. “By handling all the financials of my business, we are able to make informed decisions while spending our time running the business.”

For high net worth individuals, BPO compiles all personal financial data. This yields a comprehensive and clear picture of their financial lives, spending habits and cash return on investments, through monthly or quarterly reports.

“This is invaluable,” said a client. “I don’t have the time or ability to conduct such a self-analysis of my finances. BPO serves as advisor, mentor and friend all in one, making sure that what I am doing is prudent and to my benefit.”

During tax season, BPO, led by advisor Chana Striks, CPA, works hand in hand with the Bernath & Rosenberg accountants to create impeccable returns. This follows months of collaboration with the accounting team to prepare projections and tax plans for the future.





“We believe in maintaining the identity of each individual and business,” says Chana. “We just want to enable you to run your operation more effectively. BPO is the easiest, friendliest, most straightforward way to do it. Don’t change who you are. Change how you do it.”

To reach Chana and get a handle on your finances, email [email protected] or give her a call at 212.221.1140 Ext. 150.