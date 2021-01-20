Kapayim Honors Donors Who Provide Cabin and Programs for Families in Need

By Yehudit Garmaise

On Sunday, Jan. 10, Kapayim of Boro Park, which provides support to families in medical crises, made a special event of appreciation for the organization’s longtime supporter, Reb Moshe Mendel Mendlowitz, a”h, who passed away in April.

“Kapayim never had the chance to express its appreciation for the Mendlowitz family,” said a Kapayim board member, “which continues to sponsor the Kapayim Cabin at 1574 56th St., a 5,000 square foot center that includes a kitchen, play area, a library, and rooms for group programs.”

The Kapayim Cabin is a home and headquarters that offers a supervised after-school haven for both siblings and children of patients, and it also provides a sterile classroom for immunocompromised preschool children.

“It is a place where kids can be kids, despite serious illness,” says Kapayim’s website.

Last Sunday, the chesed organization wanted to show its gratitude not only to the Mendelowitz family, but also to the many donors and fundraisers who provide Kapayim’s annual $3 million budget.

An army of Kapayim’s more than 800 volunteers regularly visits the homes of families in which illness has struck to help to care of the children, to take care of the household, and to make sure everything is in order.

Some of the volunteers help out families in which someone has been hospitalized, while other volunteers provide fun activities and learn with children who are so ill that they cannot attend school.

In addition to reaching out to those who are ill, Kapayim takes care of everyone else around patients who are ill. For instance, Kapayim makes sure that families continue to function as usual in the home: providing suppers, house-cleaning, shopping for clothing, tutoring, and bedtime routines.

Kapayim even ensures that the patients’ relationships with their nurses and doctors are maintained in the best way possible by providing gifts and special baskets to healthcare workers, on behalf of their patients.

In addition to providing car services, meals, toys, books, and tutors for families that are dealing with illness, the organization also provides Kapayim Cabins in a relaxing, enjoyable environments that include food, toys, a library, videos, and games.

“We also provide babysitting for little ones throughout the day,” says a Kapayim volunteer, “and special programs for boys, girls, tweens, and teens.

“Kids shouldn’t have to face illness every second in the day. We help families to focus on healing.”