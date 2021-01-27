Virtual Open House! The Social Work Program Designed For Your Needs & Sensitivities

Do you have a passion for people and the community? The New Seminary invites YOU to join us for an informative virtual open house Tuesday, February 2nd at 7:30PM for the BSSW and MSW Fall Cohort.

With a program designed for the needs and sensitivities of the frum world, hundreds of our graduates are making differences within the community. Face-to-face classes create a professional support system, and our family-friendly schedule makes taking classes convenient for all students. Financial aid & academic scholarships are available to qualifying students!

Apply now for Fall 2021.

For log-in info:

Call: 718-769-8160

Email: [email protected]

To Register Click Here