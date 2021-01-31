The Year in Review – Jerusalem Estates 2020: Reflecting on the Year That Was

2020 was a year fraught with complex challenges, on both personal and professional levels. A year that was anything but simple. It brought extensive restrictions and the halt of international travel, which forced many would-be Jerusalem Estates customers to choose between a remote purchase or shelving their dream until the storm subsided.

2020 also brought the completion of Phase 1 and its occupancy, generating renewed enthusiasm from communities around the world. The Jerusalem Estates sales office did brisk business fielding the many inquiries, even sending a delegation to the US where dozens of deals were signed in face-to-face meetings.

Through it all, construction proceeded on schedule with the timely completion of the buildings in Phase 1: the Urn, the Palm, the Harp and the Goblet. Now, owing to the high demand and rapid progression of Phase 1, two of the buildings in Phase 2 were opened to the market: the Trumpets and the Violin. Sales have already exceeded 50%, while Phase 2 construction progresses at a steady pace.

On the financial side, the sales this year totalled $100 million, in addition to the $250 million of previous years. This we attribute to the culmination of Phase 1, which enabled us to perceive the grand vision firsthand. The magnificent results stand now in Jerusalem, precisely as outlined at the project’s inception.

It’s been a year. May the challenges of this time pass quickly, bringing peace and calm to us all.

