Kashrus Conundrums: A Potpourri of Other Kashrus Shailos You Always Wanted to Know About

Steamers, ovens, and hotel breakfasts…In this sixth and final episode of Ben Yomo, Rabbi Holland and his Star-K colleagues address these topics plus a few more, answering common questions and dispelling myths.

Can I avoid covering my countertops for Pesach by kashering them with a steamer?

Is it possible to use one oven for both milchigs and fleishigs?

What can I eat at a non-kosher hotel’s breakfast buffet?

Listen up to find out the answers to these queries you always wondered about, with a full discussion of the whys and hows of all these topics:

Watch a fascinating demo of how Star-K have tested countless steamers to determine whether or not they can be used for kashering.Learn how to handle common dilemmas that you’ll be faced with at a non-kosher hotel buffet- including waffles, cereal, and fresh fruit. This info is sure to come in handy! With Rabbi Holland and Rabbi Tendler’s guidance, next time you find yourself at a tantalizing breakfast buffet, you’ll know just what to do to ascertain what you can eat. Hear from Rabbi Moshe Heineman, shlita, about the issues of steam in ovens- from the brick oven the Shulchan Aruch refers to, to the ovens of our modern-day kitchens.

Don't miss this last episode of the Ben Yomo series- packed with information, answers and tips that are sure to come in handy.



E6: Kashrus Conundrums:

Ben Yomo is a project of Ki Heim Chayeinu, one of the Agudah initiative spearheaded by the Novominsker Rebbe zt’’l, to assist and encourage Daf learners and many others across the globe to bring their learning to life and make it the center of their day.

