Deepen Your Healing Journey After Trauma. Reclaim Your Life—And Feel Whole Again!

Fresh Start is an intensive 5-day retreat designed for men and women who want to understand, process, and heal from unresolved trauma, neglect, and abuse.

Described by participants as “ life-transforming” and “an oasis of healing,” the Fresh Start retreat is the first of its kind in the orthodox Jewish world, developed under the guidance and leadership of a team of world-renowned trauma experts, licensed clinical therapists, doctors, and rabbonim to combine proven treatment principles with authentic Torah values.

Set in a serene Michigan island right off of Lake Erie, quiet, breathtaking surroundings and luxury accommodations create the ideal backdrop for deep emotional healing and profound rediscovery of self.

At the Fresh Start Retreat, you will:

Process and release old psychological woundsExplore the origins of your self-defeating behaviorDeepen or begin healing from unresolved childhood traumaBreak free of toxic relationshipsLet go of negative self-talk based on painful experiences from your pastLearn to approach your past with compassion and “re-parent” yourselfGain tools for emotional regulation, conflict management, and boundary settingDiscover how to connect more deeply with your spouse and children.Reclaim your authentic self, and lean into a life of meaning and fulfillment.

Facilitated by highly-skilled, masters-level therapists, our program is inspired by the work of some of the foremost giants in clinical trauma work, including Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk, Dr. Janina Fisher, Dr. Peter Levine, Rabbi Shimon Russell, Pia Mellody, and others. Participants will benefit from a combination of modalities, including attachment theory, neurobiology and somatic work, self-regulation, mindfulness, and more.

RETREAT DATES

RESERVE YOUR SPOTS QUICKLY

March 7 – 11, 2021: Men only

April 18 – 22, 2021: Women only

COST

$4,995 per attendee. This price includes the workshop, food, and accommodations.

While we are unable to accept insurance, payment plans are available.

REGISTER NOW at thefsrc.com/register or by calling 888-373-7481

Your confidentiality is our highest priority. We will never disclose your personal information.

Questions? Call us at 888-373-7481 or email us at [email protected]