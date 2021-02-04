How Can We Access the Ultimate Good of Olam Haba While Still in This World?

All blessings, both heavenly and earthly, are dependent on Shabbos, the source of all blessings. And though the reward for earthly actions is reserved for Olam Haba, Shabbos is the representation of Olam Haba in this world and enables us to receive the heavenly bounty, which then flows to the entire week. Join Rabbi Pinches Friedman in elevating Shabbos to its exalted status of Olam Haba.

