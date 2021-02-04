For The 3rd Time, Netanyahu Cancels His Visit To The UAE, Bahrain

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu canceled his trip to Abu Dhabi and Bahrain next week in the wake of the fact that international travel is still banned due to the current health situation.

Netanyahu had already shortened his visit, the first official visit of an Israeli leader to the UAE and Bahrain, from the previously planned three day-visit to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and was scheduled to spend only three hours in Abu Dhabi, meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and then making a brief visit to Bahrain.

The prime minister’s trip to the Gulf states has previously been postponed twice, first in November and then in December, due to coronavirus, political and scheduling issues.

Netanyahu has already been facing criticism about the scheduled trip. The prime minister responded to the criticism on Twitter, stating: “[The trip] has great security, national and international importance, but it has been shortened, at my request, from three days to three hours.”

However, Netanyahu apparently decided that the backlash on his trip, especially during the current health crisis and election campaign period may be too heavy to pay.

“Despite the importance of the trip, the prime minister has decided to postpone the visit at this stage due to the shutting of all flights,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated. “The prime minister greatly appreciates the invitations of Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa, and the historic peace that has been established between our countries.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)