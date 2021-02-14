Sara Schenirer Hosting a Unique Virtual Open House for Parents

With thousands of seminary students in Israel under lockdown, educating them on their future degree options is more difficult than ever.

“Students need this information, and they need it now,” explains Mrs. Batsheva Shonek, director of Sara Schenirer. “Many of them will be looking for jobs for next year when they return home for Pesach, and a lot depends on which degree program they will join. Under normal circumstances, we would travel to Israel to host open houses and visit seminaries, but this year, that has proven impossible.”

Students. however, are not the only ones reaching out for help. Parents are also making phone calls, sending emails, and chatting with advisors, seeking to understand their daughters’ options.

“With so many undergraduate options such as psychology, business, accounting, and social work, parents and seminary students need personal guidance, and we’re committed to providing it,” shares Mrs. Shonek.

To help parents understand their options and prepare their daughters for the coming year, Sara Schenirer will be hosting a unique Virtual Open House for parents only on Monday, February 15th at 8:00 PM.

The one-hour program will cover topics such as financial aid, credit transfers, student support, academic integrity, and a review of available degree programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

The program is free and will be online via Zoom Webinar, but pre-registration is mandatory.

To register, please visit sarasch.com or email [email protected]