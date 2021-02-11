The Rebbe Everyone Is Talking About!

Do you remember your Rebbe from 1st grade?

Harav Naftoli Berenstein z”l was the beloved Kitta Alef Rebbe of Talmud Torah Beis Eliyohu in Ramat Bet Shemesh Alef for the past 11 years.

Last Friday, at the young age of 47, he succumbed to covid-19, bereaving a widow and 10 orphans. Rebbe Naftoli z”l was ill for only 3 weeks before his holy neshama went up to shamayim.

Always smiling and constantly encouraging, Rebbe Naftoli z”l devoted his life to teaching our boys love and appreciation for Torah and mitzvos.

R’ Naftoli’s demise was sudden and shocking. On the first school-day after his infection, he exerted himself to deliver one last lesson remotely. He managed a mere seven minutes before his energy was expended. Less than three weeks later, he was niftar. His family couldn’t even go in to see him. Mrs Berenstein stood weeping outside the hospital with her 10 children.

With six children still unmarried, how will R’ Naftoli’s widow support her family? The financial burden is too great to bear.

We, the parents and the staff of the cheder, will forever bear the sweet memories of Rebbe Naftoli’s smile and his calm demeanor instilling joy and confidence into everyone he met. We have lost not only a first-class rebbe, whose love for teaching has set the foundation for the lives of hundreds of Talmidim, but also a friend, a role model, and a treasured acquaintance.

May Hashem repay You for your generosity in this important mitzvah and send you an abundance of brocha and simcha.