Rochel is getting married without a wedding gown

Brothers and sisters,

This letter is being written while tears flow through my eyes. I am going to be married shortly and I do not even have a gown to walk down the aisle. Our family has no money and I am desperate.

My parents struggle to make a livelihood and I ask of you to please donate money so that I could pay for my wedding expenses.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Hashem will pay you back for your generosity! I will bli neder daven for all who donate to me on the day that I get married. You should see only happiness and success in your life. AMEN!

Rochel

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!



