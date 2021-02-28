Hadas bas Orah scheduled for 4th heart surgery at the young age of 3

A new birth should bring tremendous joy and wonder into a family. But when the new arrival, the darling little baby, is sick, the joy is mired in worry and pain. This bundle of joy, Hadas bas Orah, is only 3 years old. Already she has gone through 3 complex heart surgeries. And she still needs to go through more.

This lovable 3 year old now needs a 4th surgery. She will need to be in the hospital for 2 months, and her family will need to be at her side, taking care of her, helping her, giving her the strength she needs to heal from the ordeal of yet another surgery.

The family won’t have income while this little girl is healing. They also need help paying for the medical bills!

We know that saving one life is as if you saved an entire world – you have the opportunity here to save an entire family! Please help, donate today to help this family make it through this trying time! In the merit of this great mitzvah, may you and your family be blessed with health and more.

