Deadline Extended! Explore the Exciting Field of Speech Therapy! Apply Now

Why choose the profession of Speech-Language Pathology? Among the attractions of the field is the fact that it comes with a good deal of flexibility, allowing speech-language pathologists (SLPs) to make their profession fit their lives. According to one ASHA survey of SLPs and audiologists, 92 percent of respondents “were satisfied or very satisfied with their career choice” – in part because the work is engaging, exciting, and challenging.

What is the role of SLP’s? They evaluate, diagnose, and treat people with speech, language or swallowing difficulties. They work with many types of patients, encompassing the entire life span – from babies through adults. Their clients include babies who have trouble swallowing, children with language delays, people who speak with a stutter and stroke victims who are relearning to speak.

In what type of setting do SLP’s work? The field offers many avenues for success and satisfaction, in a wide variety of settings. SLPs often work as part of a collaborative, interdisciplinary team, which may include teachers, physicians, audiologists, psychologists, social workers, physical and occupational therapists, and rehabilitation counselors.

What is the job outlook for speech pathologists? Employment for SLPs has been projected to grow 27 percent from 2018 to 2028. This is much faster than the average for all occupations.

What does The New Seminary SLP Program provide? The New Seminary, in affiliation with Adelphi University, is offering the Masters in Communication Speech Disorders (Speech-Language Pathologist). Adelphi University is ranked as one of the best speech programs in the country.

