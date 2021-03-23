Donate To The Matzoh Fund To Help The Poor In Israel For Pesach

As we all know well, 2020 has been a terrible year for those struggling, and now 2021 is shaping up to be much of the same. It has been a complete roller coaster ride for yidden the world over.

At the Matzoh Fund, we make Pesach for needy Jewish families. We provide all yom tov needs for these families, sending matzoh, wine, grape juice, chicken and more to families throughout Eretz Yisrael. These gifts, along with monetary assistance, enables these families to make Pesach despite numerous hardships.

Lost jobs, lost family members, closing businesses, the destitute are all the more desperate this year, and there are so many more of them. In 2020 we were able to help over 1600 families, and this year we need to help even more, with even more help. We are talking about families who are in serious need, from all throughout the holy land.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Be a part of this incredible mitzvah of sending money to the needy of Eretz Yisrael. Give your maos chittin money to the Matzoh Fund and know that you are a part of a massive solution throughout all of the holy land.

If you are able to help out with a donation, to help our cause and to help the needy people of Eretz Yisrael, we would all appreciate your much-needed help.

Tizku L’mitzvos!!

