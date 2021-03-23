Visit Israel without Visiting Israel!

The borders are closed, the future is unknown, and it’s been a while since you’ve seen the holy streets of Jerusalem. If only you could see your family and friends who you haven’t seen in months! Enter, the Oorah Dirah cam, a 24-hour live feed from the camera’s outside Oorah’s Israel office. Enjoy a live view of the Shmuel HaNavi/Bar Ilan intersection in Jerusalem and get to do all those things you wish you could. Check in on your Yeshiva bochur’s weight gain, have your seminary girl give you a wave, or spot your sister and her little ones as they wait for the bus.

Visit oorah.org/dirahcam to check out the view today!