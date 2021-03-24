The Largest Indoor Water Park in America!!!The Chol Hamoed trip your children will never forget!!! Only 35 min from Brooklyn!

Early Bird Special till March / 21 Sunday Night!!
Exclusive Men’s And Women’s Event At the DreamWorks Waterpark, located at The American Dream Mall.
Men’s Tuesday, March 30, 7:00 pm 11:00 pm
Women’s March 31, 7:00 pm 11:00 pm
Men’s April 1, 7:00 pm 11:00 pm
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS
Please note: We’re working together with the American Dream staff to ensure everyone’s safety. If the event will be canceled, full refunds will be issued. Otherwise, the tickets are non-refundable.
FOR GROUPS AND CORPORATE EVENTS
EMAIL: [email protected]
Official media sponsor: Jewish News 24
Food will be available for purchase!
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS
Project Extreme is a tax-deductible organization. For sponsorships and cabana rental, please contact Ayalah Lebowicz: 516-612-3922 ex 110 or [email protected]