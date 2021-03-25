Print The JewishGen Passover Companion for your Seder.

We are pleased to present the JewishGen Passover Companion 2021/5781, which contains inspirational vignettes about how Passover was observed in various communities, along with first-hand accounts about the great effort and personal risk (Mesirat Nefesh) Jews took to observe Passover during the Holocaust.

As you gather around the Seder table, and tell the story of the Exodus, we hope this companion will help inspire you to connect with previous generations, preserving the history and legacy of your family and the entirety of the Jewish people.

Visit https://www.jewishgen.org/passover2021 to download for free, and print for your Seder Table.

Happy Passover and Chag Sameach!

– The JewishGen Team