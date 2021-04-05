Feel at Home at the Heart Bronze’s Luxurious Guest Suites Debut at Jerusalem Estates

As we near the end of winter, with the commencement of international travel looking promising, Jerusalem Estates is proud to announce the launch of Bronze: a luxurious set of guest suites in Jerusalem Estates that offer exquisite, five-star accommodations in the heart of the city. The suites are far larger than your standard hotel room, and each boasts magnificent bedrooms, a large and fully-equipped kitchen, a comfortable seating area, and the ubiquitous Jerusalem balcony overlooking Malchei Yisrael. The meticulous design, luxurious standards, and attention to detail take Bronze to an exclusive level that surpasses the most luxurious hotels in Jerusalem. These impressive accommodations are within walking distance of the Kosel, great centers of Chassidus, and glorious Batei Midrashim; the famed Machane Yehuda shuk, Mamilla Mall, gourmet restaurants and many other culinary, tourist, and entertainment attractions.

The highlight is Shabbos in the Holy City, an inspirational experience that envelops you with its warmth. In one moment, you are transported from the hustle and bustle of Geulah to the serenity of Shabbos, with the ethereal sound of zemiros wafting through streets of Jerusalem, from the narrow alleyways, to neighboring Meah Shearim and the magnificent shuls.

We welcome you to avail yourself of our unmatched accommodations on your next visit to Jerusalem, a superior experience that you will never forget.

For details, contact our sales office by phone – +972 2-5343841