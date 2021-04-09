Frum man involved in serious car accident

Two loving parents were working, taking care of their 6 children, including 2 special needs children, when everything changed.

Right before Purim, the father was in a massive car accident. The full extent of the damage to the father is not yet clear; there is definitely internal bleeding, as well as severe breathing difficulties and damage to the lungs.

It is hard enough to support a family of eight without additional hardships. Add to that special needs children, and it gets harder. But now, with the father unable to work and getting treated for such severe damage from the accident, any level of taking care of the family is difficult.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

The family is in shambles. What was once a loving, cohesive family, is now a father in the hospital, a mother holding it together as best as she can, and 6 children whose entire world was shattered in the blink of an eye, with one terrible car accident.

Think of these children, of the family, and help your brother and sister in their time of need. Nobody should know of the severe trauma that this family is currently experiencing.

In the merit of your helping with this family, may Hashem protect you and your family from car accidents and other terrible events.

Please daven for מרדכי בן סולטנה

