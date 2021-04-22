Orphaned child needs diapers and formula

Who would have believed that my first born would be orphaned right after her first birthday?

Who would have thought that my second one would never meet his father?

I am now alone with a one-year-old and a newborn. My husband was Niftar suddenly from a heart attack. I never imagined when I stood under the Chuppah that I would get to my second wedding anniversary as an Almonah with two babies.

I am now a full-time mother 24/7 on my own with two babies. How will I put food on the table? What will be with my rent? Who will pay my electric bill? Now I have to buy diapers and formula, and very soon I will have to pay tuition for Gan. How will I cover costs?

Hashem, You are the father of all widows and orphans, please give me Koach to continue!

Please take this opportunity to help me raise my two little ones in dignity and financial security. Nothing can ever fill the void of my two little children growing up as orphans, but if I don’t have to shoulder the financial burden, I will be able to give to them my all and help them grow and flourish.

May Hashem pay you back thousandfold for your generosity. In the merit of this Mitzvah you and your families should be blessed with Kol Tuv.

