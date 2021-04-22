Which Virtual Fires Cease to Burn on Shabbos?

While Erev Shabbos may be a stressful time in many homes, when treated correctly it will neve r become a source of machlokes or strife. Join Rabbi Eli Mansour HERE as he shares insights on avoiding the fires of gehinnom and machlokes, while elucidating various fascinating Midrashim on the topic.

It’s so much worse to get angry on Shabbos than during the week – so listen up to glean inspiration and practical tips for creating and maintaining a calm, serene atmosphere.

