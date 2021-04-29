100,000s of People On Their Way To Meron

All over Eretz Yisrael 100,000 of Jews are loading onto buses to start traveling to Meron for Lag B’omer. Yeshuos Rashbi is preparing for these large crowds.

Every year, Yeshuos Rashbi hosts the single largest Seudas Hillulah D’Rebbe Shimon in Meron. This year is very special for everyone. It has been a very hard year and last year we only sent one shaliach to Meron. This year we are looking forward to dancing, signing, and davening together.

We have prepared for thousands of visitors. We are preparing over 15,000 portions; that is more than 1.5 tons of meat! 7500 bottles of soda! 55000 cups! 3000 chairs! 100 pots of Yerushalmi Kugel! and more.

The Ta’amei HaMinhagim says that countless people that had difficulty having children, finding a shidduch, recovering from an illness or attaining a livelihood were successful only after they donated “chai rotel” for the Lag Ba’omer celebrations in Meron. Rav Ovadia M’Bartenura also confirms the success of Chai Rotel.

We invite you to come and join us in the Simcha L’kavod Rebbe Shimon Bar Yochai. If you are not able to come to Meron but would like to be there in spirit, you can still have a z’chus in this big simcha and Rebbe Shimon Bar Yochai should repay you with simcha in your life!

Donate Now

https://yeshuosrashbi.com/donate/https://yeshuosrashbi.com/donate/