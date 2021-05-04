Kedoshei Meron Sefer Torah Initiative Launches

ENDORSED BY: RAV NASANEL BRANDSDORFER, BEDATZ EIDA HACHAREIDIS
אחינו כל בית ישראל
This past Lag B’Omer 5781, the entire Jewish world was shocked to learn about the events on הר מירון.
We all cried.
We all davened.
We all gave.
Instead of pointing fingers, Klal Yisroel turned inward, and asked a special question only the sincerely righteous can ask: “How can WE do better?” “What can I do differently?”
מי כעמך ישראל
It’s no doubt these questions have reached the כסא הכבוד and brought unity beyond comprehension to help one another heal and commit to a better future where we know no more צער.
In light of this matzav, a special Kedoshei Meron Sefer Torah fund has been established. This Sefer Torah will be written in Achdus, supported by Yidden around the world and provide a continuous aliyah to the talmidim and fathers who’s lives were tragically taken.
The Sefer Torah will be a celebration of their lives, a celebration of what it means to truly live for the sake of Torah HaKadosha and aid in the healing of Klal Yisroel during this bitter and final galus.
Just as Hashem is One, Klal Yisroel is also one. We must demonstrate our achdus regardless of hashkafa. We must commit to an end to Sinas Chinom and Loshon Hara and be worthy of Geulah so we can dance with the brothers we lost in ירושלים הבנויה.
Below is an alphabetical list of the names of the nifter, who IYH, will have a full parshah in the Kedoshei Meron Sefer Torah.
Ariel Ahdut
Rabbi Yisrael Alnakvah
Avrohom Daniel Ambon
Rabbi Moshe Bergman
Rabbi Yonoson Chevroni
Yedidyia Chiyuis
Eliahu Cohen
Simcha Bunim Diskind
Chen Doron
Moshe Mordechai Elchad-Sharf
Yosef Dovid
Yehoshua Englander
Moshe Natan Englander
Tzadik Mordcha Yoel ben Avrum Yakovm Mordechai Fekete
Yedida Asher Fogel
Elazar Gefner
Rabbi Shragi Gestetner
Rabbi Eliezar Mordechai Goldberg
Rabbi Yosef Greenbaum
Rabbi Eliezer Tzvi Joseph
Nachman Kirshbaum
Rabbi Shmuel Zvi Klagsbald
Menachem Knoblowitz
Yossi Kohn
Eliezer Yitzchok Koltai
Rabbi David Krause
Shlomo Zalman Leibowitz
Yosef Yehuda Levi
Moshe Levy
Yosef Mastorov
Rabbi Shimon Matlon
Yishai Me’ulam
Daniel (Donny) Morris,
Chaim Rock
Rabbi Yehuda Leib Rubin
Rabbi Chaim Ozer Seller
Moshe Ben Shalom
Elkana Shila
Rabbi Chanoch Solod
Dov Steinmetz
Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky
Yosef Amram Tauber
Rabbi Ariel Tzadik
Rabbi Moshe Tzarfati
Rabbi Menachem Asher Zeckbach