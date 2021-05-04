Rooms Are Filling Up For An Uplifting & Memorable Shavuos!

Join Yaakov Berman & Shloime Green for a Shavuos unparalleled in uplifting spirituality and the ultimate material experience.

At the beautiful Hilton DoubleTree at Fairfield, NJ, this program is conveniently located just about an hour from both Lakewood and Brooklyn.

As ultimate hosts, guests are invited to stay until Wednesday morning for a send off breakfast, allowing them to return to their daily lives refreshed and rejuvenated.

Gourmet dishes from Estreia, an upscale Lakewood restaurant, will be served all meals, with a 24 hour tea room with coffee from French Press Coffee Roasters. The entire hotel will be under the KCL hashgacha, with a Mashgiach timidi on premises.

The program itself has been thought through to the most minute detail! Attendees are welcome to partake of the incredible programming or they may choose to relax alone.

Here is just a taste of what is scheduled!

Rabbi Menachem Apter, originally of London, England and author of the book titled “Winning the Court Case,” will engage and inspire his audiences with lectures overflowing with stories and anecdotes.

Rabbi Yechiel Spero, author of 41 Artscroll publications, will uplift and share moving drashos.

Elozar Dorfman will lead moving zemiros, and R’ Baruch Levine beautiful tfilos.

Perhaps a highlight of this event is the special Shivti Chabura created for this program.

Shivti was founded to provide intensive learning opportunities outside the physical walls of the Yeshiva. The typical Shivti curriculum starts with in-depth Iyun and ends with Halacha L’maaseh’s practical applications. Shivti learning takes place within a chaburah setting, similar to the classic Yeshiva learning seder. The goal is to entirely engage the participants, so that they emerge with great clarity, both in the sometimes difficult lomdus and in the real world knowledge of Halacha and Minhag L’maaseh.

The daily Daf Yomi Shiur will be given by the famed Rabbi Shalom Chaim Nadof, and special shiurim will be given to women and girls by both Rabbi Apter and Rabbi Spero, and noted mechaneches, Mrs. Gitty Green.

While the adults enjoy an unreal yom tov, Mrs. Sara Klarberg, of the #SaraSquad, will be taking charge of the children’s program, providing smiles and superb and meaningful fun!

This is the Shavuos program with you and your family in mind.

Rooms are filling up fast! Experience simchas yom tov as it’s meant to be.

Reach out to Yaakov at 732.588.7824 or [email protected].

UpliftingShavuos.com