What Is the Chashivus of the 4th Seuda of Shabbos?

Rabbi Krohn gives us insight into the reasons behind the seuda of Melave Malka, as well as the appropriate hanhagos one should try to do- including setting the table, having a tablecloth, and eating special foods. Who is the ‘Malka’ referred to by the name Melava Malka? Of course it is a reference to Shabbos Hamalka, right? Right, but listen on to hear who else it may be referring to! Everyone has a Luz bone that is only satiated by eating a Melava Malka.

CLICK HERE to watch this week’s video!

If you’re not already part of Ki Heim Chayeinu sign up today! https://www.kiheimchayeinu.com