Eimosai by PARV

In light of all the turmoil occurring recently in Israel we felt that it was important to bring as much joy and Simchah to as many as possible in this tough time. Although this seems like an odd time for a new band to be releasing their debut song we felt strongly as our song says best, “Eim Lo Achshav, Eimosai?” When we stand up and support each other with a smile we can get through anything.

With bracha,

PARV

BIO: After years of working and collaborating with many LA based artists PARV found themselves individually writing music that connected them deeply to their Jewish heritage. During the pandemic they finally decided to form the duo they would call “PARV,” compiling and choosing to release some of the records they have written throughout the years. “Eimosai” is the first single off PARV’s upcoming EP.

https://song.link/cw0d9vwbqxbsm

All rights reserved by Hummus Records