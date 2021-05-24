What on God’s green earth is CBD?*

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a product made from the Hemp plant. It’s a type of cannabinoid; an element found naturally in hemp plants.

My anxiety/ADHD is out of control. Can CBD help me?

I don’t know. Maybe you happily knock back some SSRIs or Benzos (or both?) to crack down on the jitters. And maybe it’s even working wonderfully for you. Cheers!

But maybe… it’s not.

Maybe as you’re reading this, your brain feels murky. You go back and read the sentence again because it didn’t process the first time.

Maybe you feel like you’re walking through jello, and everything around you is moving too fast. Maybe you’re tired all the time, and can’t focus at all. But you continue filling the prescription because you’re not sure what else to do.

What if I told you, that a solution already exists and is available today? What if the answer was there all along, for hundreds of years? What if I could prove it to you? I can show you hundreds of testimonials written by people just like yourself. Show you a doctor on our team, backing up everything that is being said. Show you studies and journals by respected scientists.

If I showed you the proof, would you continue to take prescription drugs and live with the consequences? Or are you willing to open your mind to a researched and proven alternative.

My friend says that CBD gets you high.

CBD has a mischievous relative that is responsible for all the misplaced stigma and outrage surrounding it. The notorious cousin, Marijuana, has many sinister characteristics such as altered senses, impaired memory and even hallucinations.

To put it simply, CBD is to marijuana what shiitake mushrooms are to psychedelic shrooms. The former rich in nutrients and healing properties, the latter causing paranoia, and bizarre behavior.

I’m curious; what’s the process?

The plant is harvested and then the oil is extracted from the hemp plant in our (super cool) extraction facility. This part is where we knock it out of the park: Most manufacturers of CBD use one of 3 known extraction processes to obtain the product. (Ethanol, solvent press or co2 extraction) At Kosher Gold we utilize… all 3! Yes, you read that correctly.

We use 3 separate processes to ensure that we get every last molecule and the full spectrum of benefit that the flower provides. And that, Ladies and Gentlemen, is what we like to call: the Kosher Gold Difference.

Is there a story behind the brand?

It’s kosher and the equivalent of liquid gold! Our founder, Isaac Kahana, spent 7 years perfecting this product. Kahana travelled around the world touring facilities and speaking with experts. He consulted doctors, mental health practitioners and lay people, hoping to gain an understanding of the field. He used this knowledge to produce a superior, revolutionary product that combines science and natural healing in an exceptional way.

Word to the wise?

Today can be the day you turn your life around. Stop accepting mediocre results and living with a condition that can be improved. Make the call, stop by your local pharmacy and get on track towards a balanced, healthier you.

Call for a free consultation with Isaac Kahana,

Strictly confidential

856-431-2038

www.KosherGold.com