Every investment in Shabbos gets remunerated in the bracha that only Shabbos can bestow on the rest of the week. Join R’ Pinches Friedman as he shares the deep reasoning behind this reality. Consider this an investment in your every upcoming Shabbos!

CLICK HERE to watch this week’s video!

If you’re not already part of Ki Heim Chayeinu sign up today! https://www.kiheimchayeinu.com