Rebitzen Sima Spetner’s Beginner/ Fundamental Chinuch Course Coming to Monsey and Queens





Join Rebitzen Spetner’s thousands of students from around the world who have transformed themselves, their homes, and their relationships with their children.





Rebitzen Sima Spetner is a child phycologist and venerable parenting and chinuch specialist from Eretz Yisroel who has been teaching chinuch classes for decades. Her warm, engaging classes are filled with Torah hashkafah and practical ideas. Rebitzen Spetner was trained directly by Rav Shlomo Wolbe, and received haskamah from leading gedolim.





Topics: discipline, boundaries, the 80/20 ratio: maintaining a positive home, connecting with your child- even the very challenging child, understanding your child’s physical and emotional needs, ruchniyus in the home, and sibling dynamics/ rivalry.





Dates: Monsey: July 5-July 12 (AM classes)

Queens: July 5-13 (PM classes)

Location: Monsey: Cong. Shaarei Tefillah, 29 Parker Blvd, Monsey, NY 10952

Queens: Khal Nachlas Yitzchok: 141-39 73rd Avenue, Flushing, NY 11367

Recordings of the classes will be given exclusively to course participants.

Seize this opportunity! Very limited slots available. Register by Tuesday June 15 for earlybird discount.





Inquire for information about alumni classes.





For information or to register: (call/ text) Esti Hirshfeld – 718-578-2128





To register online: [email protected]