TTI’S Special Ed Masters Program Is Now More Adaptable For Your Lifestyle!

Cheaper, Only 12 Months, and More Flexible. TTI’s Special Education Masters program is giving you an incredible opportunity to complete your dream Masters’s program.

The field of Special Education is one of the most promising and rewarding career opportunities. With a combination of exceptional resources and learning experiences, our graduate program will equip you with the knowledge, tools, and confidence you need to succeed in your field.

DEADLINE APPROACHING!

Program Features:

Cohorts starting three times per year, February, July, and October.

Separate cohorts for men and women in Brooklyn.

Convenient class schedule. Women’s classes meet every Sunday. Men’s classes meet two evenings per week.

With our unique program design, you can start your lucrative career after just one semester, with your Transitional B Certification!

Writing workshops are given to assist in developing graduate-level writing skills.

Exciting fieldwork opportunities.

Flexible schedule designed around the Yomim Tovim and Jewish calendar.





Find out more at https://testingandtraining.com/programs/masters-program-in-special-education/