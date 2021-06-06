Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:11: Avodas Hakorbanos with Rabbi Yoav Elan and Daniel Rubin

Written by the Chafetz Chaim‘s son-in-law, Rav Aharon ben Rav Yosef HaKohen, Sefer Avodas Hakorbanos offers a clear exposition of the avodah in the Beis HaMikdash, including all the korbanos. ArtScroll’s Avodas Hakorbanos – Friedman Family Edition contains an elucidated English translation, including an explanatory introduction to each paragraph, notes and diagrams that make the beauty of the Beis HaMikdash services accessible to all of us. This Inside ArtScrollinterview features a fascinating conversation with two experts in the avodas Beis HaMikdash, Rabbi Yoav Elan, who in addition to writing and illustrating for ArtScroll leads an online forum relating to the Beis HaMikdash, and Daniel Rubin, who delivers a weekly shiur in Avodas Hakorbanos. You’ll be inspired by their passion and enthusiasm for this subject, as they explain how the new Avodas Hakorbanos makes study of this topic exciting, easier, and more accessible than ever before. [Purchase ArtScroll’s Avodas Hakorbanos HERE.]

