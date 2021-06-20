Sunday! Open House! Back from Seminary? Looking for a lucrative career in an in-demand field?

Earn Your Masters of Science in Accounting: Fairleigh Dickinson University/ PCS/ Agudath Israel
Virtual Open House Sunday, June 20, 7:30 PM.
96% employment rate
8 placement coordinators to assist students in job search
Decades of relationships with 100s of firms
Graduates are working in top national/local firms.
Graduates are working as controllers and CFOs.
Course ranked as one of the top master’s in accounting programs in the USA. (Eduniversal 2021)
To join the open house: email [email protected] for link/ conference number:
For more info: (732) 367-1500