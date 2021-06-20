After Years Of Suffering, The Father Was Niftar; The Widow And Seven Orphans Are Left Penniless

He was a young avreich whose life took a sudden and dramatic turn when the dreaded machala [disease] was discovered in his neck. After two years of terrible suffering, with his wife and children by his side, he returned his soul to its Creator. Now the family stands on the verge of collapse; they were left penniless; they have nothing! Left without a choice, they are turning to us

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP>>>>

Rav Yair Levi was a dedicated avreich, with yiras Shamayim and integrity. One day, his life changed dramatically. He was in the doctor’s room, his heart beating wildly. The doctor’s sad eyes spoke of sad news…

After a few minutes the doctor confirmed that his worst fears were a reality: a malignant, incurable growth in his neck. But he, as a believing Jew, decided to make every effort to survive, including the most difficult treatments.

Instead of going from kollel to kollel, he went from kollel to the hospital. He underwent frightful suffering, but the treatments did not stop. He was completely drained from them, but continued to strive and grow in learning and in avodas Hashem.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP>>>>

For two years he went back and forth within the hospital, from treatment to treatment, from crisis to crisis. A resident of Ofakim, he nevertheless continued to try to raise a beautiful Torah family, strengthening them in emunah and bitachon in their Creator.

His wife had to stop working, as she needed to care for her husband. The income also stopped, and they no longer had a source of income. They couldn’t support their children, run the house, and also pay for the treatments, but they had faith that Hashem would help them.

His children would stand by his hospital bed and hold him tightly, not wanting to let go, not wanting to lose their father…but one day it happened. Rav Levi returned his soul to its Creator.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP>>>>

His widow and children were heartbroken, and cried day and night. They couldn’t digest the fact that their dear father, who seemingly only yesterday was in the prime of this life, was now no longer with them.

Now the family has absolutely nothing, and stands on the verge of collapse. The fresh widow, crying, pleads for help: she has seven children to feed and support, and she has no means to do so.

These orphans, without a father, and with a mother who is shattered to the core, have no source of support. Left without a choice, they are turning to us to have compassion on them.

We cannot stand by and simply ignore them; we have to help them. We can’t leave them alone to fend for themselves- they simply can’t do it. Now, together, let’s help this family as much as possible- today! Let’s show them we are standing by their side.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP>>>>