The Historic Emergence of a Vast Torah Network

About twenty months ago a beautiful Kehillah has risen, with a single mission of emitting the light of Torah and Avodas Hashem under the leadership of the revered Rosh Yeshiva Harav Shaul Alter Shlit”a.

The Kehilla spontaneously sprung to life on Simchas Torah of 5780, when a group of the Rosh Yeshiva’s talmidim and followers rented a temporary location to celebrate Simchas Torah together with the Rosh Yeshiva Shlit”a and bask in the light of his Torah. Out of sheer elation, a new Kehillah was born – albeit without any existing infrastructure.

Shortly after Yom Tov, before there was a chance to make plans, beating all odds, a Shul, Talmud Torah, Yeshiva Ketanah, Yeshiva Gedolah, and Kollel evolved in their midst and needed to be stationed immediately. With nothing but an abundance of energy, the new Kehillah rented temporary quarters to accommodate the mosdos for all ages from preschool through Kollel.

But those quarters did not suffice for too long. Within weeks the number of students started growing at an incredible pace, and before long they started outgrowing their original quarters, and larger ones had to be rented. This became the routine. The continuous growth of the Rosh Yeshiva’s Mosdos kept on requiring larger and larger facilities.

Throughout the years, and especially since the founding of his new Kehilla, The Rosh Yeshiva Shlit”a has earned tremendous admiration all over the world for his broad knowledge of Torah, his phenomenal oratory skills, and his warm and engaging personality. His followers span the entire spectrum of Klal Yisroel, who have a singular goal – to have a leader who can help them enrich their connection to Hashem.

It is impossible to describe the divine atmosphere at the weekly Shalosh Seudos where thousands of Yidden from every age and sector are drawn to the heavenly Divrei Torah of the Rosh Yeshiva Shlit”a. It has become a magnetic point and a must visit for anyone spending a Shabbos in Yerushalayim.

Despite countless difficulties and obstacles, the momentum did not cease for a moment! The large following who seek and appreciate the great light and vast Torah knowledge of the venerated Rosh Yeshiva Shlit”a, has seen unprecedented growth throughout many neighborhoods, with new Shuls, Yeshivas, and Kollelim opening in many different neighborhoods, in Eretz Yisroel and abroad.

Yet, it is self-understood that an undertaking of this magnitude carries an annual budget of tens of millions of Shekels, especially since all the Shuls and Mosdos are housed in temporary rented facilities. Though, since this kehilla does not yet have an established fundraising arm, it has been concluded that a massive campaign must be launched in order to raise the millions of dollars necessary to help cover the ever-growing budget and help the Kehilla and Mosdos establish themselves in permanent facilities, which will automatically reduce the monthly budget by hundreds of thousands of Shekels.

This historic campaign is currently in progress and it is expected that Klal Yisroel in general, and in particular the Thousands upon Thousands around the world who are tuned in to the learnings of the Rosh Yeshiva Shlit”a, whether by attending his Shalosh Seudos, or by learning his ‘Bin’os Deshe’ Torah pamphlets, or listening to the ‘Gachalei Aish’ Torah hotline, will mobilize to help establish his new beautiful Kehilla.

