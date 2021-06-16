Hours Left! Enter To Win An Extra $1,000 A Week With Misaskim’s Payday Raffle!

Purchase your Payday tickets now!

Misaskim’s Payday raffle is coming to a close. There are just a few hours days left to purchase your ticket to have $1000 deposited in your bank account EVERY WEEK for an entire year!

Support thousands of orphans and aveilim while supporting yourself.

Purchase a Payday ticket to get $1000 a week for a full year!

Support Misaskim and yourself at the same time!

You can sit back for the next year, while Misaskim deposits $1000 in your bank account every week for an entire year!

Misaskim has been here for the community for 20 years with many projects to help families facing death. From arranging kosher burials to providing relief for orphans and widows, Misaskim is the first number Aveilim call. Let’s repay Misaskim for their service, while getting Payday! Join Misaskim’s PAYDAY campaign to win $1000 a week for a full year! Tickets start at $100, with free tickets available when a package is purchased.

*May be bought with maaser money; donations are fully tax deductible.