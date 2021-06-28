www.joinmdy.com – The Free Gemara Daf Yomi offer taking the Torah world by storm

If you haven’t seen “The Magic of R’ Eli – watch this first www.JOINMDY.com

www.JOINMDY.com to get your free gemara when joining the shiur

FREE ARTSCROLL OR MESIVTA GEMARA TO JOIN R’ ELI’S DAF YOMI SHIUR!

Maseches Sukkah Daf Yomi is beginning in a week and now is the time to join the largest (and most fun) Daf Yomi shiur in the world! R’ Eli Stefansky’s online daf yomi shiur.

www.JOINMDY.com

R’ Eli’s shiur is given in a fun, entertaining and captivating way (through YouTube or Zoom and other platforms) .

Members of the shiur have gotten together to sponsor free Artscroll or Mesivta Gemaras for all who join the shiur for at least seven days.

(please share this opportunity to Torah chats or someone who might be interested – just send them the link www.JOINMDY.com so they can get their free gemara.

www.JOINMDY.com