Leftist Witch Hunt: This Is The “Story” Haaretz Published On The Justice Ministry’s Legal Adviser

The left has been looking for any way to besmirch the Justice Ministry’s Legal Adviser, Yael Kotik, ever since she signed a legal opinion barring Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara from heading the investigation into the leak of the Sdei Teiman video by disgraced Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

Apparently, there wasn’t much dirt to dig up on Kotik, but a few days ago, Haaretz journalist Michael Hauser Tov was about to publish an article against her. First, he sent a message to Kotik asking for her “response” to the story, but refused to reveal the details. Kotik quickly obtained a gag order, blocking the story. But after she was informed about the details of the “story” in court, she waived the gag order.

So what “dirt” did Haaretz dig up on Kotik? According to i24News journalist Avishai Grinzeig, the matter concerns an incident from 33 years ago involving allegations about recording attendance when she served as a junior police officer in her early twenties—an incident for which disciplinary proceedings were opened against her and from which she was acquitted.

Grinzeig wrote: “With all due respect to my friend Michael Hauser Tov, this publication teaches much more about the journalist than about the subject of the ‘expose.’”

The Justice Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday saying, “Attorney Kotik informed the Magistrate’s Court today that she is requesting—on her own initiative—to remove the gag order. The request for the order was filed because when the reporter approached her for comment, he did not provide the required information that would allow her to respond.”

“At the court’s recommendation, a discussion was held, after which she decided she has no objection to the publication, which are baseless claims from about 33 years ago. The allegations were examined in real time by the competent authorities and yielded nothing.”

“Attorney Kotik has served in the Justice Ministry for about 26 years. No blemish has ever been found in her professional or personal conduct, and she is highly regarded. Presenting events from more than three decades ago, at this timing, as if they were just now discovered, creates a false and misleading impression regarding baseless claims that have long since gathered dust.”

Attorney Yael Kotik stated, “Since the moment I published my professional opinion, I have been subjected to daily, unrestrained attacks, including slander and attempts to harm my reputation and professionalism. Once I understood the ‘story’ in question, I acted on my own initiative to have the order removed. I will continue to carry out my duties faithfully and objectively, as I have until now.”

Haaretz regularly engages in witch hunts against any public officials who interfere with its leftist agenda.

