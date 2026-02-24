Iran Races To Arm Itself With Chinese Hypersonic Missiles As US Warships Close In

Iran is nearing a deal with China to purchase advanced anti-ship cruise missiles, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations, as the United States intensifies its military posture near the Iranian coast amid rising regional tensions.

The potential agreement would involve China’s CM-302 supersonic missiles, weapons capable of flying low and fast to evade ship defenses and strike targets nearly 300 kilometers away. Defense analysts say their deployment would significantly strengthen Iran’s ability to threaten U.S. and allied naval forces in the region.

Six people with knowledge of the talks told Reuters that the missile deal is close to completion, though no delivery timeline has been finalized.

Negotiations between Tehran and China began at least two years ago but accelerated following last summer’s brief war between Israel and Iran, according to officials familiar with the discussions.

As talks intensified, senior Iranian defense officials reportedly traveled to China, including Deputy Defense Minister Massoud Oraei. Reuters said the visit had not previously been reported.

“It’s a complete game-changer if Iran has supersonic capability to attack ships in the area,” said Danny Citrinowicz, a former Israeli intelligence officer now affiliated with a security think tank. “These missiles are very difficult to intercept.”

Neither Beijing nor Tehran has publicly confirmed the deal. China’s foreign and defense ministries did not respond to requests for comment, while an Iranian foreign ministry official told Reuters that Tehran is prepared to activate military agreements with its allies.

The White House has not directly addressed reports of the missile negotiations. A senior administration official reiterated that Trump has warned Iran it must reach a nuclear agreement or face tougher action.

The developments come as U.S. forces assemble a major naval and air presence within striking distance of Iran, including multiple aircraft carrier strike groups, dozens of fighter jets, and hundreds of support flights since mid-February.

Analysts say the potential missile sale highlights growing military cooperation between China and Iran at a sensitive moment for U.S. policy in the Middle East.

China, Iran, and Russia regularly conduct joint naval exercises, and Washington has previously sanctioned Chinese companies accused of supporting Iran’s missile program.

During a visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Beijing last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China supported Iran’s sovereignty and national dignity.

Beijing has also joined Moscow and Tehran in criticizing the reimposition of international sanctions on Iran’s weapons programs.

“Iran has become a battlefield between the U.S. on one side and Russia and China on the other,” an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters.

The CM-302 missiles would represent some of the most advanced weapons transferred to Iran by China in decades and could violate United Nations restrictions on arms transfers.

Those sanctions were first imposed in 2006, eased under the 2015 nuclear agreement, and reinstated last year after the collapse of diplomacy.

Western officials say any confirmed transfer would complicate efforts to contain Iran’s missile development and limit its military reach.

The reports also follow renewed threats from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who last week warned that U.S. warships could be targeted in any conflict.

“A warship is dangerous,” Khamenei said, “but more dangerous is the weapon that can send it to the bottom of the sea.”

